The following Boeing challenges are beyond your control

The future of Boeing now depends largely on destiny. He appears to have put his problems with the 737 Max behind him after the US Federal Aviation Administration rescinded an order to immobilize the plane involved in two fatal accidents. But a travel industry awaits him in the face of the pandemic challenge. Further delays in the delivery of the Max and other aircraft will exacerbate the worrying loss of money.

The stock began rising on Wednesday after the news. In isolation, it is a solid step. You’ll still need to update some software and training, and most importantly, work to make customers and travelers comfortable boarding airplanes.

The problem is that there are other challenges to travel. Covid-19 has prevented passengers from flying in general, not just the MAX. The number of travelers passing through the US Transportation Security Administration checkpoints on Tuesday was two-thirds less than a year earlier. That has improved since the start of the pandemic, when flights were almost completely stopped. But with the new restrictions, it will get worse again.

That creates a snowball effect for Boeing. Its customers, the airlines, have an unstable future and face their own crises. They are already delaying deliveries of the planes, and the full return of the travel business has become a question of if it will happen rather than when. The Max has an order backlog of about 3,365 planes, and it receives most of the money when they are delivered. Nearly 800 of their previous deals have already been deferred long enough for the firm to recognize that they are in jeopardy.

Boeing said in its presentation of results that it would not solve the inventory problem until 2022. That was at the end of October, before the increase in infections in Europe and the US The company already has a debt of 60,000 million dollars and melted about 5,000 million in cash in the last quarter. Your liquidity position gives you only half a year at that time. Boeing doesn’t have a big runway for problems beyond its control.

