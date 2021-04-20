The football Super League plan begins with a goal from disadvantage

The proposed new European soccer league could create the biggest upheaval in decades in the world’s most popular sport. Paradoxically, the JPMorgan-backed breakup may also be too modest to work.

From the point of view of football club owners such as Liverpool’s John Henry, Manchester United’s Glazer family and the Agnelli clan, which controls Juventus, the Super League announced on Sunday has compelling financial logic. The dozen founding clubs would have a guaranteed place in the new weekday competition. And that would secure them a bigger piece of the pie and eliminate the financial risk they take if they don’t qualify, which is currently the case in the UEFA Champions League.

While disgruntled fans may prefer a tournament based purely on sporting merit, the big clubs believe they have to have something more to say. After all, world audiences, from Seattle to Singapore, want to see stars like Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Why shouldn’t those clubs control broadcasting and sponsorship deals, the value of which ultimately depends on their own investments in football talent?

The advantage for those involved is obvious. The founding clubs of the league will share an initial fund of 3.5 billion euros for committing to participate in the tournament. That works out to 233 million euros each, assuming Paris Saint-Germain and two others jump on the bandwagon. It is therefore not surprising that Juventus shares, valued at $ 1.2 billion, rose 14% yesterday morning.

However, the winnings are hardly going to change the life of a leading team like Manchester United, which will generate revenues of $ 900 million in the next season, using the average of the estimates of the analysts. The true source of income for most clubs, especially in England, continues to be national competitions such as the Premier League. The Super League is more designed to increase those lasting revenue streams than to replace them.

That makes the support of national competitions, such as the Premier League, the Spanish League and the Italian Serie A, decisive. But they have strongly opposed the Super League, and have even threatened to expel the clubs that participate in it. Although it is difficult to imagine that this will ever happen, it shows that national football interests ultimately have the bargaining power. The new Super League starts losing by one goal.