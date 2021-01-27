The fortnightly rate of the disease has fallen again but is still twice as high as in October

- Advertisement -

1,335 new cases of the disease have been confirmed in the south in the evening and 293,000 confirmed cases in Ireland, north and south, since the start of the pandemic

The Department of Health has announced this afternoon that a further 54 people have died as a result of the coronary virus. Fifty of those people died in January.

1,335 new cases of the disease were confirmed.

There were 1,670 people with the coronary virus in the evening hospitals and 217 of them were in an intensive care unit.

While the fortnightly rate of the disease – 674 – continues to decline, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says the rate is still twice as high as it was when Level 5 was already in place in October.

Dr Holohan said “this is not a time of neglect”.

“The risk of contagion is still very high in the community. We must continue to reduce the number of cases and keep more people out of hospital and dying. ”

Today, 114 new cases involved Cork, 78 cases involved Galway and 71 cases in Meath. There were 49 new cases in Waterford, 48 cases in Donegal, 34 cases in Mayo and 14 cases in Kerry.

437 of the 1,335 cases today involved Dublin.

The fortnightly rate of the disease has dropped to 674.2 cases per 100,000 people in the state.

Rate There were 886 in Waterford, 757 in Mayo, 702 in Meath and 656 in Donegal. Cork had a rate of 635, Galway had 574 and Kerry had 347 – the third lowest two-week rate of the disease in the state.

According to the latest figures from the Northern Department of Health, 16 other people with the disease have died. 527 new cases confirmed.

There are 775 patients in the hospital with the Covid-19 and 68 of them in an intensive care unit.

293,000 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 191,182 cases south of the border and 101,818 cases north of it.

4,899 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 3,120 people south of the border and 1,779 people north of it.