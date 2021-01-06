“The four of us are fine”: Anahí confirmed that the coronavirus reached her family

- Advertisement -

After her husband, Manuel Velasco, tested positive for the Coronavirus two days ago, Mexican singer and model Anahí shared on social networks that she and her family are out of danger due to the disease and following all medical indications.

The actress confirmed that the Coronavirus reached her family after journalist Irving Pineda reported that the coordinator of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico took a test last weekend after presenting some symptoms such as fever, headache and shortness of breath.

The former RBD spokesperson wrote a short message to her followers to communicate the news and thank the messages of support she has received: “Thank you very much for your messages and love, The 4 of us are doing well, following the medical indications. I know we are in your prayers and I thank you with all my heart ”.

It seems that both Anahí and Emmanuel, along with their two sons Manuel and Emiliano, will have decided to remain isolated at home. However, the message does not confirm if she or her children have the disease or if they have had any tests.

According to various media, andThe former governor has remained at home since the diagnosis made public Monday morning and continues his parliamentary duties under medical surveillance.

On December 26, the singer and actress was part of the show in which RBD was reunited. In a memorable concert, the singer, along with Maite Perroni, Cristian Chávez and Christopher Von Uckermann, performed some of her greatest hits.

In the show that filled more than 400 thousand spectators with nostalgia, Senator Manuel Velasco was caught accompanying and acclaiming his wife. Through her social networks, the singer shared images of the former governor sitting in the front row, extremely enthusiastic about the show.

Apparently, this was the official’s last public appearance. Who, so far, has not shared any other details about his condition or that of his family. However, A few days ago, before being diagnosed with COVD-19, he shared the news of the sensitive death of his father, Dr. José Manuel Velasco Siles through his official Instagram account.

None of the other members of the band who were present at the reunion have communicated to their followers the news of any contagion. Cristian Chávez has been active in social networks without any eventuality. In the last hours he shared a video in which he is seen on a recording set wearing a mask and face mask.

On the other hand, Christopher Von Uckermann shared on social networks an award that was awarded to him by the organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The actress Maite Perroni has not made any recent publication or has issued any comment regarding the contagion of her partner.

Before communicating the status of her family against the Coronavirus, Anahí shared a series of photographs of the makeup line “An Makeup” on social networks. The actress announced to her fans that the collection, which includes all kinds of cosmetic products, would go on sale before the end of 2020. Currently, cosmetic products are already available online.

