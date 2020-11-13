The free subscription year of Apple TV + is about to expire, will you keep it?

Last year, Apple surprised us with offering a free year of Apple TV +. This term is about to end on October 31, are you satisfied or do you want to cancel before you pay for another month? Let us remember that with the new iPhone 11 and when buying any iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, those from Cupertino offered their service completely free for one year. Were you one of those who bought an Apple product and activated your year for free in November?

Apple TV + one-year free subscription is ending

If you applied for the free year of Apple TV + from November 1, your account will expire from October 31. So that, from MacRumors, make us this thoughtful reminder. If you bought an Apple product some time later, you have nothing to worry about.

Those from Cupertino did not allow early cancellation after registration

since doing so the subscription was eliminated.

Personally, when I activate a new free subscription that I know that I will not use paid later, I directly proceed to deactivate the subscription so as not to have the pending pending. I also know some people who err on the side of forgetfulness.

When time passes, it is reflected in a notification that the payment subscription has already been applied to the bank card.

How to deactivate the subscription to Apple TV + to avoid unwanted charges

You can do it in two ways, the first (and faster) from the Settings app.

Open the Settings app and then click on the Apple ID section (where is your profile picture and name).

Click on Subscriptions. Click on the Apple TV + subscription (at the bottom you can see the renewal date). If you wish not to have access to Apple TV + to avoid the next month’s charge, click on Cancel free trial period.

If you are enjoying the content, I advise you to do this procedure on Friday, October 30, ask Siri to remember you;).