The French Scrabble World Champion Who Couldn’t Speak French: What Some Call Photographic Memory

“Nigel Richards is the greatest Scrabble player of all time, hands down.” That’s what the journalist defended Stefan Fatsis, one of the great connoisseurs of the competitive Scrabble underworld, on NPR a few years ago. And, judging by Richards’ track record, he is right. He has won the World Championship in English in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2018 and 2019. He is, in fact, the only person who has won the contest more than once. In addition, he has won the North American league five times; eight, the British; eleven, the Singapore Open and thirteen, the King’s Cup in Bangkok.

However, in 2015 he got bored. He bought the French Scrabble dictionary and memorized its 386,000 words in nine weeks. That same year He was also proclaimed world champion of the board game in the French language defeating true masters of the game from France, Canada, Belgium and French-speaking Africa.

Nigel Richards in 2018

Nigel Richards, a New Zealander born in ’67, is a fascinating mind. However, do not lavish too much on the media. Perhaps the best description of his working method comes precisely from Fatsis himself: “Basically what it does is look at word lists and dictionary pages. [La clave es que] can evoke the.

The most curious thing about this type of memory is not that it exists, but that an enormous number of people have had it at some point in their life. In principle, since the 70s, when the subject was investigated more thoroughly, the data indicates that between 2 and 10 percent of preadolescents have this type of memory. There are no major gender differences in this and, in fact, the estimates of many researchers indicate that this prevalence may be much higher (and that we have not located it correctly because we tend to measure the memory of children with ‘schemes’ typical of the memory of adults).

Because yes, indeed, most research is clear: the cases of adults with photographic memory are extremely rare. There were about 20 adults in the US in 2011 with absolute memory. How is it possible if, indeed, children tend to use eidetic forms of memory? Well, because reproducing everything in great detail is, in terms of capacity and resources, a very bad investment. As we grow we begin to use what in computing you would call “lossy compression algorithms” we try to store a certain amount of information using the least amount of it possible. Language seems to play an important role in this.

Saving the distances, it is exactly the same as we do with a JPEG or an MP3 (although, in our case, the losses are much greater). And it is that, after all, matters in which eidetic memory is relevant (and even more so in an environment like the current one) they’re very few. And having it, as Barry Gordon, a neurologist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, recalled, “having an amazing memory in one domain, like vision, is no guarantee of a great memory across the board. [Conozco a] a memory Olympics winner who needs to fill her fridge with sticky notes to remind herself of what to do during the day. “

In many respects, memory remains a huge mystery influenced by genetics, neurocognitive development, and learning experiences. The “photographic memory” is also. Therefore, Seeing her show up to her full potential in such strange places as a Scrabble contest is truly wonderful.

Image | John benitez