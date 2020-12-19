Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

The full specs of the Galaxy S21 Ultra revealed

By Abraham
The full specs of the Galaxy S21 Ultra revealed

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra coming to Europe have just been leaked in detail courtesy of WinFuture. Starting with the SoC, the variant that will arrive in Europe will feature the Exynos 2100 chip, instead of the Snapdragon 888 which will be limited to other markets. The device will have a 6.8 ″ screen with a hole for the front camera. Its Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. It will have a WQHD + resolution (3200 x 1440) with 515 ppi and will be protected by Gorill Glass Victus, and it will have a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The European model will come with 12 GB of RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage . A 5,000 mAh battery will also be included, which will allow fast wired charging, probably at 45W, and also wireless. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

As for the cameras, there will be four in the rear and one in the front. It will include a main camera with a 108-megapixel second-generation ISOCELL sensor (0.8um pixel size) and lens with f / 1.8 aperture, 79-degree field of view and OIS. It will also include an ultra-wide-angle camera (13 mm.) With a 12-megapixel sensor (1.4um pixel size) with f / 2.2 aperture lens and 120º field of view. In addition, Samsung will include two 10-megapixel 3x and 10x telephoto cameras. A 10 megapixel telephoto camera (1.22um pixel size) will include a 72mm lens (3x magnification) with f / 2.4 aperture and OIS. The second 10 megapixel camera (1.22um pixel size) will come with an f / 4.9 aperture, 10 degree field of view, and will be a 240mm periscope lens (10x magnification) with OIS. At the front, we will find a 40 megapixel front camera (0.7um pixel size) with f / 2.2 aperture lens, 80 degree field of view, and autofocus. We will also find an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The device will be resistant to water and dust, as it will be IP68 certified. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will measure 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm, and it will weigh 228 grams.

