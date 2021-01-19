The fun free mobile game about the crazy year 2020

- Advertisement -

Surely you have thought on more than one occasion that everything we have experienced in 2020 and what we have in 2021 is typical of a horror movie, science fiction or, at least, a video game. If you have also felt like you have been trying to overcome tests, challenges and challenges in the best possible way during the last months, you will agree with us that this free FRIV game that we present today fully adjusts to reality.

2020 Game has been created by an independent developer over the course of six months

“2020 Game” is a totally free, hilarious game that you can play from your mobile phone’s browser. All you have to do is access its link 2020 Game and, as you will be prompted to access, rotate the screen of your mobile phone.

In the game – developed by Max Garkavyy, an independent creator who has taken six months to develop – you will be a boy who will have to face all the challenges that have taken place during 2020: from the fires in Australia at the beginning of the year to course the emergence of Coronavirus, social distancing measures, confinement, adverse atmospheric phenomena, the fall of large technology companies …

During the game, as the year goes by, you will go through different screens in which you can run and jump, as well as take masks to save yourself from the enemy attack or fight with the vaccine, in a very fun way. Fighting the coronavirus is one of the challenges, as in these other games that we recommended, but it is not the only one.

It is a very short game, completed in a matter of a few minutes, but it is very well done. Each level recreates an important event celebrated in 2021, and even the elections in the United States or the worldwide success of TikTok – and Zoom – are reflected in it. We recommend that you access it, since it is free and does not even require a download, and take a few minutes because it is worth it.

