The future foldable iPhone is getting closer and closer and will it arrive in 2022?

In the last few months the information about the iPhone project with a folding screen has intensified on which Apple works for the next few years. You already know what those from Cupertino are like, who usually foresee the products that they will have in stores for several years to come and, in the case of this type of smartphones, those from Tim Cook believe that their time has come.

So, to the information that warns that Apple will use a Samsung screen for these new foldable (or extendable, which you never know) iPhone, we must join the one that we have known today and that confirms that the Americans are in the testing phase of the first prototypes, those in which you have to verify that everything works well and, even, what is the most optimal design to reach the stores.

Clasps and their parts, the key

Folding screen technology is beginning to reach all users in a generalized way and it is not without certain drawbacks. The main, that area in which the screen is divided in two, where the folding of the panel is still very evident. Although over the months a user ends up forgetting their presence, the truth is that it is annoying to have a reminder there that their phone “is a little bent.”

Concept design of a foldable iPhone.

So Apple is looking at how to eliminate that small defect, almost mandatory due to the state in which this technology is currently, as well as all the parts that are part of the gears and bearings in that area of ​​future iPhone. Further, it is confirmed to be doing so with the screens provided by Samsung in a factory where prototypes are being assembled that belongs to Foxconn.

And when did this first foldable iPhone arrive? The same sources speak of it will be premature to see it in stores next year, along with the traditional models of the brand, so we can expect that, at the earliest, this landing of folding screen technology will not reach the Cupertino stores until 2022. One year later. What’s more, it remains to be seen to what extent the impact of the pandemic could have hit those initial plans and further (2023, etc.) drive the development of this folding screen technology on which Apple is clearly already working.

