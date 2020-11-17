The Future of Media, Consumer Goods and Cannabis with Joe Biden

Joe Biden’s presidency will stop the war on the media started by his predecessor, Donald Trump. It’s good news for companies like AT&T (which owns CNN), Comcast, ViacomCBS, Walt Disney, and even Fox Corp, the parent companies of major media outlets.

Relentless attacks over four years from the White House to undermine the credibility of the press (labeling journalists as “enemies of the people”) did not prevent news organizations from carefully and methodically reporting on the 2020 presidential election. Even Fox News Trump’s preferred channel drew the ire of the outgoing president by anticipating declaring that the state of Arizona had been won by Democrats, and staying on his thirteen.

It’s not just the big companies that are going to get an extra boost thanks to the ceasefire. The local news collapse should now get more attention. Since 2004, 2,100 local and weekly newspapers have been lost in the United States, according to the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina. The country has paid a high price for that loss, with a barrage of misinformation that divides the population.

Congress has taken note. Bills supported by both parties, including one that makes it easier for media organizations to negotiate with tech platforms, could finally be passed. Twitter, Facebook and YouTube (owned by Alphabet), who are seen and wanted to monitor fake news, may now be asked to provide financially backed local news.

Eat baby be happy

Companies that produce consumer goods have their sights set on a big, or perhaps a small, prize: stimulus. The Covid-19 relief package approved in the spring included checks for $ 1,200 and extra unemployment benefits. The results were clear. In April, 64% of adults surveyed said they could find $ 400 in cash in an emergency, but the figure rose to 70% in July, according to the Federal Reserve. Companies from Clorox to Kraft Heinz posted very strong sales, with consumers opting for items that leave more margin.

The big question is how much help is on the way. Democrats and Republicans are far apart on how much stimulus is needed. With little or no control over the Senate, Democrats may have to lower their expectations. What the outgoing president thinks about these issues also matters, as he will remain in office until January. But all parties will recognize that the cost of doing nothing is very high. After ending the $ 600-a-week aid for the unemployed in July, consumer spending slowed.

Smoke signals

The legal cannabis industry has taken root in 2020. Voters in New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota, and Montana have approved the recreational use of marijuana. Without a clear Democratic lead in the Senate, the prospects of passing a federal law giving the green light to Mary are slim. In short, this should be good for the product, although not so good for the companies that produce it.

Including New Jersey among the states that allow adults to buy and use cannabis is a big step. And the pressure is mounting on neighboring states like New York to do the same, or they will face a potential loss of tax revenue. Illinois, for example, estimates that around a quarter of its cannabis sales take place out of state. Companies like Curaleaf, which already sells marijuana for medical use in New Jersey, are clear beneficiaries. But it will depend, of course, on the passing of new laws and rules.

The highest values ​​of cannabis are for now risk bets in the Canadian market, since at the moment it is prohibited to transfer marijuana from one state to another in the United States. Industry giant Canopy Growth, which has a deal to buy its US rival Acreage and is listed in New York, is a clear exception.

And without laws allowing marijuana companies to use domestic commercial banks (or deduct their expenses from their tax base), the industry will have a difficult time creating attractive investments for large institutional investors. No big changes can be expected in the short term. But in the distance the smoke signals are clearly visible.

