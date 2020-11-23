The future of the verification of accounts on the Internet goes through the DNI and biometric data

Every year that passes we can access more services from our smartphone and this generates new threats for users and companies. Today we can, for example, request a credit, access our medical data, control access to our vehicle … and almost anything we can imagine in the near future will go through the hands of a mobile phone or Alexa or Siri. In this environment, identity theft can wreak havoc of all kinds and the correct verification of online services accounts is a key element in terms of security and, therefore, they are processes that are in continuous improvement.

As we know a decade ago, most web pages only required a password and an email to provide services to users and make payments. In a few years now, records with two-step verifications began to proliferate using the user’s mobile as a backup. Today the DNI is beginning to be required with the aim of reducing false profiles or fraudulent activities to the maximum.

For example, both the Rover pet care platform and the company Yoopies, specialized in childcare, carry out exhaustive identity verification processes that require the uploading of official identity documents (DNI, NIE or Passport) along with recent photographs of people taken with the smartphone.

We find similar cases both in political parties and in social networks. The Podemos party requires its members to upload a photo of their ID to allow them to vote in their internal votes. On the other hand, Instagram has also requested your national identity document since 2018 to verify your account, and thus get the blue ‘tick’ and the full range of functionalities associated with it.

For its part, the European Union has taken a giant leap in terms of internet payment security. After several extensions this January 1, the PSD2 Directive which will force all electronic businesses to adopt a reinforced authentication for payments over 30 euros. According to the new directive, 2 of the 3 following requirements will be necessary to formalize a purchase: a device that only you have like your mobile or a pc with your digital signature. Information that is solely in your possession as a secure password. Or a biometric confirmation like fingerprint or facial recognition. The latter will undoubtedly be the key elements to avoid fraud in the next decade, for which it is only necessary to further democratize access to smartphones with these features.

