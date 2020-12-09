Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

The Galaxy S21 are seen in official videos leaked ahead of time

By Abraham
0
7
1607476257 Samsung Galaxy S21.jpg
1607476257 Samsung Galaxy S21.jpg

Must Read

Mobile

Pixel 2/2 XL receive their latest software update

Abraham - 0
After three years in support, the Pixel 2 has received its latest update from Google: a November security patch coming out for devices this...
Read more
Mobile

The Galaxy S21 are seen in official videos leaked ahead of time

Abraham - 0
We have been hearing rumors for a long time about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series that will supposedly be presented on January 14....
Read more
iphone

AirPods Max combines a headband design with the magic of AirPods

Abraham - 0
Apple today announced the AirPods Max, its new wireless headphones that not only inherit the characteristics of the AirPods but also offer a new...
Read more
Latest news

Game bar in Windows 10: how to get the most out of it

Brian Adam - 0
The Windows 10 game bar It is an element of the operating system that can be used to carry out very interesting tasks, which...
Read more
Abraham

We have been hearing rumors for a long time about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series that will supposedly be presented on January 14. The latest reveal shows the phones in new leaked official videos showing every variant of Samsung’s upcoming flagship. Although we had already seen the Galaxy S21 series in some images, they were renders based on leaked schematics. What we can see today is, according to Android Police, official videos of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Apparently, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 + will be almost identical, and rumors suggest that they will share the same camera setup as well. The main difference between these devices will be the size of their screen and the capacity of their battery. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra shows off its camera module, which is supposed to have 10x 10MP telephoto zoom, 10MP 3x telephoto camera, 108MP main camera, and 12MP ultra-wide camera. We also expect the Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature a laser autofocus system that will replace the ToF sensor from the predecessor series.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Mobile

Pixel 2/2 XL receive their latest software update

Abraham - 0
After three years in support, the Pixel 2 has received its latest update from Google: a November security patch coming out for devices this...
Read more
iphone

AirPods Max combines a headband design with the magic of AirPods

Abraham - 0
Apple today announced the AirPods Max, its new wireless headphones that not only inherit the characteristics of the AirPods but also offer a new...
Read more
Android

How to get a link of any photograph on your Android phone

Brian Adam - 0
Every time we take a picture with the mobile, it stores it in the internal memory. We can share it on social networks, by...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©