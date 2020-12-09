The Galaxy S21 are seen in official videos leaked ahead of time

We have been hearing rumors for a long time about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series that will supposedly be presented on January 14. The latest reveal shows the phones in new leaked official videos showing every variant of Samsung’s upcoming flagship. Although we had already seen the Galaxy S21 series in some images, they were renders based on leaked schematics. What we can see today is, according to Android Police, official videos of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Apparently, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 + will be almost identical, and rumors suggest that they will share the same camera setup as well. The main difference between these devices will be the size of their screen and the capacity of their battery. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra shows off its camera module, which is supposed to have 10x 10MP telephoto zoom, 10MP 3x telephoto camera, 108MP main camera, and 12MP ultra-wide camera. We also expect the Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature a laser autofocus system that will replace the ToF sensor from the predecessor series.