The gap between the screen and the body of the Pixel 5 “is normal” according to Google

Google has responded to concerns from Pixel 5 owners who have complained that a gap can be seen between the screen and the body of the phone. The company has confirmed in a support thread that the gap is “a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5”, and therefore not something to worry about. In addition, the support thread addresses one of the issues that most concerned many users: whether that gap would compromise the water resistance of the Pixel 5. Google says that the gap “will have no effect on the water and dust resistance or the functionality of your phone ». It is unclear how widespread the screen gap problem is on Pixel 5 devices as some devices appear to be impacted to a greater extent than others. Although Google’s message is reassuring, we do not know if users will have been very satisfied with the explanation.