The GeForce RTX 3080 Founder’s Edition has arrived in the editorial office: here are our images

By Brian Adam
The GeForce RTX 3080 Founder's Edition has arrived in the editorial office: here are our images
The GeForce RTX 3080 Founder's Edition has arrived in the editorial office: here are our images

A few days after the presentation of the GeForce RTX 3080, the new graphics card from the Santa Clara company has arrived in the editorial office and today we can show you our images, waiting for the review that will arrive soon.

Our editor in chief, Alessio Ferraiuolo, is testing the GPU these days and will soon be able to tell you about it carefully. In the meantime, however, you will have to settle for first images, which we propose as always at the bottom.

There RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X memory, 30 Shader-TFLOPS, 58 RT-TFLOPS and 238 Tensor-TFLOPS. The datasheet is completed by 8704 CUDA Core. Availability is guaranteed from September 17th at the price of 719 Euros in Italy.

For all the details on the new NVIDIA GPUs, we refer you to our dedicated article.

