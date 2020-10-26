The German set a world record by making 516 body changes

Colon Germany: Everyone has a passion for fame and a German has crossed all boundaries for it. He has undergone over 500 physical changes so far.

Rolf Bokoz got his first tattoo on his body at the age of 40 and has pierced many parts of his body ever since. He also has several tattoos all over his body and patches under his skin. So far, their number has risen to 516, but they are still dissatisfied and want to go through more of the same process. They have even given them the shape of horns by inserting pointed protrusions inside the head.

After going through this process, he has set a world record for physical changes. He was named in the Guinness Book of World Records a few years ago when the number of body transplant operations reached 453. He has performed 158 operations around his lips, the most important of which are lip piercing.

In 2014, he went on a trip to Dubai where he was stopped after seeing his outfit. Authorities thought he was a magician or magician and could hardly get into the city. However, Rolf, 60, still wants to have more operations because he feels inferior.

He has recently had his eyes blackened. In all, Rolf has spent tens of millions of rupees changing himself.