The Gmail ‘widget’ comes to your iPhone: how to easily install it right now

As you know, Apple updated iOS to version 14 last September and with it the widgets landed. Those modules that we can place on the different home screens of our iPhone and that save us the trouble of accessing an application. Well, apart from the Cupertino apps themselves, which always arrive updated with the new OS, Google has not been in such a hurry but, finally, it is updating its main platforms.

And in this case it was the turn of Gmail, which already has its own widget for iOS 14 although not with the functions that you were all waiting for, at least as far as having a preview of the last received messages is concerned. Those of Mountain View have opted for a different alternative of shortcuts that take us to specific sections of the email manager so, in fact, we will not stop saving the step of entering the application.

Single widget option

As we tell you, Google has chosen to greatly limit the type of module that we can place on the home screen of our iPhone and we will not have a preview of the last emails that have arrived in the inbox. Instead, they have chosen to come up with a single widget model that has three shortcuts: one to search, another to compose a new email, and finally, a shortcut to all the messages that we haven’t read yet.

New Gmail widget for iPhone.

As in the case of other widgets, it is not created automatically and we will have to do it ourselves expressly. That is why you have to go to the left of the first home screen, keep your finger pressed on any module on the screen and wait for the edit mode to be activated (the boxes will start to shake). Now click on the “+” that you will see at the top left and, now, we are in the area for creating new widgets.

You go down the list of apps to Gmail. Click on it and that only available widget model will appear. As there are no alternatives, we click on “Add widget” so that it moves to the screen where all the others are stored. Now we just have to drag it to one of the home screens using the same system that we use to move any icon on the screen. Ready.