The good news today: a baby panda is born at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The good news today: a baby panda is born at Smithsonian's National ZooOn August 21, 2020, at exactly 6:35 pm, giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to a cub at Smithsonian’s National Zoo. The even more extraordinary news is that, due to her advanced maternal age, the chances of the panda having a cub were really slim.

Giant pandas are an international symbol of endangered wildlife and hope, and with the birth of this precious baby we are thrilled to offer the world a much needed moment of pure joy.“says Steve Monfort of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Veterinarians at the zoo confirmed the presence of a fetus on an ultrasound performed in Mei Xiang on 14 and 17 August. During the procedures, they saw sharp images of a developing skeletal structure and strong blood flow within the mother’s womb. “I am incredibly proud of our science and animal care teams, whose experience in giant panda behavior has been critical to this conservation success.“, adds Monfort.

Female giant pandas are capable of getting pregnant for 24 to 72 hours per year. To determine the optimal time for artificial insemination, the Zoo’s team of experts closely observed Mei Xiang’s behavior, the best indicator besides the hormone analysis of ovulation. What are these behaviors? An increase in positive vocalizations and a backward walk with the tail raised.

Mei Xiang turned 22 on July 22 and is the oldest giant panda in the United States – and the second oldest documented in the world – to give birth. Currently, the team has begun 24-hour behavior monitoring on the panda since August 14. A neonatal exam will be performed in the next few days when the keepers are able to retrieve the puppy.

