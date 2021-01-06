The goodbye of an era in Bronco: the chronology of the break between Lupe Esparza and Ramiro Delgado

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The beginning of 2021 brought various scandals for the entertainment world, but none that have gone as far as the new separation that the Bronco group has had to face, that announced the departure of Ramiro Delgado Jr., son of one of the founding members of the legendary group.

The problems between Lupe and Ramiro are not something recent, since they have been in a very strong conflict for more than two years due to economic issues, since apparently not all the members of the The group received the profits equitably and this would have caused gaps to grow between the group, mainly between Esparza and Delgado, who accused mistreatment and lack of equality.

It was precisely in 2019, when Ramiro Delgado was invited to the show program Today, where he clarified that the problems with his compadre had reached such a degree that he suspected that not all Members had received the same royalties for successes and presentations, of which it was stated that they charged up to a million pesos for each one.

Ramiro stated that he had requested a special review from a group of accountants to review the group’s finances because he felt that the profits had not been distributed correctly among the members, but according to Delgado, Lupe did not make it easy because he did not answer to your calls not even the lawyers of the group of accountants who wanted to ask him for information about the status of certain accounts of the group.

This caused a series of discussions that led to the relationship reaching a limit and that in September 2019 ended with legal disputes between Delgado and Lupe Esparza. Problems that also affected his son, Ramiro Delgado Jr.

Between Delgado Jr.’s annoyances and the solid group that Lupe and her two children now make up, along with Javier Cantú, they had the dialogue was non-existent and apparently this led to the relationship being taken to an extreme.

But apparently it all started many years before. After the death of José Luis Villareal Choche, the changes that occurred in the group were not to Ramiro’s liking, because Esparza gave space for his children and that was when the disputes began.

This is what Ramiro Delgado said:

His attitude to the problem of high treason and the truth I have been puzzled. The last straw that broke the camel’s back was the last date we had on March 1, there I felt mistreated, both by him and by his children, disappointed, all because of my health problem. He even told me last Thursday to pass my share of the money and it’s over

After there were legal conflicts between the group, Delgado separated from the band in 2019, but not in a permanent or formal way, since they were still in bickering with Lupe Esparza, who claimed that Ramiro had been invited, but he was the one who had decided not to appear at concerts.

Meanwhile, Ramiro assured that he had not been contacted by Lupe and that for that reason he did not know where he was standing, but that all he asked for was an explanation for the amount received, As he stated that it was not clear that he was paid as another member of the team when he was a founding member:

They paid me as if I were another person and I am the founder of the group. So they told me ‘if it doesn’t seem like this, we’ll stop it’

However, Lupe himself replied in statements from the band and stated that he was more than willing to resolve the differences with him, and said that Delgado’s statements “were unfounded”:

Ramiro, compadre, you know that the things you are saying in the media are unfounded. I invite you to sit down with the confidence that we have always had, to talk about any concern you have to try to solve it in the best way

From there, Delgado Jr. continued to participate with the group, but the relationship was strongly affected, while his father decided to pursue his solo career.

It seems that the lack of communication between them continued because now it was Ramiro Delgado Jr. who said goodbye and thus the problem was buried, which they made known through a statement that was the cause of the most recent controversy in the group:

The decision was made voluntarily for personal growth, so we support their desire to undertake new projects that are not related to music (…) At this time we will focus on finishing our 2021 production and, very soon we will present you to the member who will join the group and with whom we will ride together to continue telling our story

|