If you regularly use a Google smart speaker, or just go to the phone to ask the virtual assistant anything, surely you instantly recognize that female voice so characteristic that it has told you thousands of times how to go to this or that place, or the weather that is going to be in your city today. So, if you think that the time has come to change it, know that there is already an alternative.

And this is none other than a male voice that Google Spain itself has been commissioned to announce through its official blog, in which he details everything new that has been incorporated into his assistant taking advantage of this update. In this way, it is now possible to change the tone and intonation of all the indications that our smart speakers give us, as well as the apps for mobile devices.

Choose between red or orange

Now, although this new voice is the main novelty that comes to the assistant today, when you go to choose which of the two to use, Google will not show you specifically that one has a masculine and a feminine tone, but will do so through two colors: orange for him and red for her. You will think that what is the explanation for this decision, and luckily those of Mountain View offer it to us on their blog: “we have an original way of showing the options; with colors, instead of by gender. We have learned that users like to choose the voice that sounds best to them, and we believe it is important to present them without labels. Thus, if you choose to keep the female voice, it appears red to you; if instead you opt for the masculine ones, orange will be your color “.

Voice selection in the Google assistant. Google

The procedure to choose between these two alternatives is as simple as going to your smart speaker, or to the Google application on your smartphone, and ask “Hey Google, open the Assistant settings”. Next we go to the “Assistant” tab to finally click on the “Assistant’s Voice”. The two that are available will be displayed there, without labels or genres.

In addition to that change, important, Others arrive that have to do with the possibility that the assistant converts all those things that we dictate to him out loud into notes. This is the case of shopping lists, or reminders about parties and celebrations for which we must stock up on food, drink, kitchenware, restaurant reservations, etc. Finally, the order “read it” to the assistant also lands in such a way that, when we cannot attend to a news item, an article, or whatever, it will be the smart speaker, or the smartphone, the one that reads it to us aloud .