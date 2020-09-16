The Google Assistant already begins to notify you of the birthdays of your friends and contacts

Google already promised to improve the notification section of its assistant with artificial intelligence, Assistant, at the end of last August. The assistant would no longer be limited only to giving essential information but would take advantage of his access to our Gmail agenda to extend the notices to all kinds of reminders and suggestions.

One of those that should come to Assistant is the announcement for the next birthdays from friends, family, acquaintances, co-workers and anyone we had in our contacts, and the notices are already beginning to arrive. Now, just like they do social networks like Facebook, Google will anticipate birthdays so that we have time to prepare them, or so that we do not forget them.

Ideal for clueless

It was Google itself, as we said, which announced a series of new notifications that were going to be incorporated into the “Ok Google, show me my day “ which is currently only available in English. A section in which Google was telling us the agenda of the day as well as some other important event, and that now also includes the notice that we have birthdays of very close contacts in time.

Although, again, this functionality will initially start from English to later be extended to other languages ​​already supported by Assistant, the truth is that it has already started to work according to some users. The functionality has already been glimpsed with messages such as “Anthony’s birthday is coming up soom! Do you want to plan something?” that they review from Android Police.

Birthdays are the first of the extended announcements that Google promised for its assistant

Next to the notification we will have a button that will allow us to indicate if it has been useful or not, so that the Assistant himself will be able to hide them if they are annoying to us. As is logical, Assistant will take these birthdays from the files of our Gmail contacts, not accessing any other directory or social network that we may have installed on the phone.

Now you just have to wait for the other promised extended notifications, such as holidays or recommendations for recipes and other services, arrive in Assistant. And of course, wait for that also reach the Google Assistant in Spanish to be able to enjoy them in our territory.

Via | Android Police