The Google assistant is now capable of playing your YouTube Music playlists

In just a month Google Music will be history and the old Mountain View music application will be deactivated, with all our playlists, favorite albums, library, etc. Luckily, the Americans have left an alternative to which we are in time to upload, YouTube Music, which will inherit all our activity to continue listening to what we like thanks to a premium subscription that works hand in hand with the video platform.

And it was strange to see how, as close as we are to that disconnect, YouTube Music still had a hard time getting along with the Google Assistant, which still had some important elements to come to make it fully operational. Luckily, one of those last functions is now ready for you to enjoy by giving the relevant order to your smart speaker, or to your mobile when you go down the street.

The wizard already finds our playlist

It has to be said that the playlists were available through the Google assistant but only for the cases of those that do not generate or maintain users in their respective accounts. That is to say, that those mixes that we work around an artist, musical decade or whatever we want, was out of the possibility of starting them up through a Nest speaker with the command “Ok, Google”.

So this update directly affects our playlists, Those that we create with so much care and that are the ones we listen to the most on a daily basis. If you want to start a personal YouTube Music list from now on through the assistant, it is very possible that the resulting phrase seems endless: “OK Google, play the playlist on YouTube Music”. If you want to save time, and words, remember that you have the possibility to configure the Google service as the default for the assistant, so you can save the final part mentioning the application. Just starting the voice command and specifying that it start this or that playlist will suffice.

Of course, for the moment the users who have reported that it already works for them on their smartphones are those who reside in the US, although more and more cases appear in other European countries, so the spread seems faster than on other occasions. . And it is that, in addition, this function will make things easier for you when you go down the street and you want to start listening to that list quickly, without touching the screen or taking your phone out of your pocket.