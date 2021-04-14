The Google Assistant launches five new features: it is already able to order food in the United States

- Advertisement -

We have not had to wait for the Google I / O 2021 conference that will take place next May to know some of the news of the Google Assistant. Today the company has presented five new features.

The Google Assistant little by little it is improving, expanding the compatibility with more devices and adding more actions and routines to make our day to day easier.

The five new features of the Google Assistant

The first novelty that Google announces is that one of its most popular functions is now compatible with iPhone. It’s about the function “Hey Google, where’s my phone?”. Now if you can’t find your iPhone, you can ask your Nest speaker or display to make it ring. To do this, you will first have to activate notifications and alerts from Google Home on the iPhone. Once activated, the iPhone will ring even if you have it muted or with do not disturb mode activated.

The second novelty, and for the moment only available in the United States, is that now the Google Assistant is able to order food delivery or to pick up. Duplex technology continues to evolve and after buying tickets now comes the purchase of food.

In restaurants that have the ordering function activated, the Google Assistant will automatically navigate the website by filling in the forms, with the contact and payment information in the same way that it already does in that country with the sale of tickets. Google is testing this new feature in a selection of restaurants that it hopes to expand in the coming months in the United States.

The third feature announced by Google has been available for some users for a couple of months now. They are the new dawn and dusk routines that, according to the company, should now be available to everyone.

The fourth novelty that will arrive in the next few days will be the new routine suggestions, a new section that will show us the most popular and practical routines that we can add to our device.

Finally, and on the occasion of the Oscars gala 2021, Google adds new voice commands to make queries related to the gala and to entertain you by playing with the Assistant. At the moment most of the questions only work in English:

“Hey Google, when are the Oscars?”

“Hey Google, who’s nominated for Animated Feature Film at the Oscars?”

“Hey Google, what are your Oscar predictions?”

“Hey Google, who do you think is best dressed at the Oscars?”

“Hey Google, give me an award.”

Via | Google