The Google Assistant now lets you program when to turn on the lights

Come on, don’t tell us it hasn’t happened to you. One of the first things that friend who just bought smart bulbs does is show us how automated his house is, so he tells us shows how he is able to control the lighting with voice commands: “Ok Google, turn on the lights in the kitchen”, or a funnier one, “Ok Google, turn on the purple kitchen light.”

Without a doubt, the arrival of these virtual assistants has completely changed the way we relate to our own home and that revolution has only just begun. Now, he still has a long way to go and at that point, Google has started a path with its latest really interesting update: to schedule any chore around the house so we don’t have to tell ourselves when to turn the lights on or off, raise or lower the blind, etc.

Task scheduling arrives

Although we have made the example of lighting and bulbs, Actually this new function of the Google assistant touches any of those that we can control through voice commands, in such a way that we can configure an action simply by indicating the data about the start time and its duration (which is practically telling it when we want it to begin and end).

Google Assistant and compatible devices. Google

As reported by Google itself through a post on its official blog, “the Scheduled Actions function Allows users to conveniently schedule a smart home command to activate at a later timeThe advantage of this new function is that it will not be necessary for the manufacturer of the bulb (or the socket, the sprinkler, the blinds, etc.) to modify anything, because it is the responsibility of the assistant to save the order to start it up at the right time. agreed time.

To perform scheduled tasks that will start soon, users can use phrases like:

“Ok Google, turn on the lights in five minutes”

“Ok Google, turn on the lights at 7AM”

If we don’t want those actions to start in the next few minutes and hours, we can tell Google Home to save the order for other days, yes, necessarily indicating the start time or it will return an error. The necessary commands will be of the type:

“Ok Google, turn on my coffee maker tomorrow at 8AM”

“Ok Google, turn on my sprinkler in a week at 5PM”

In the same way that we can activate that programming easily, it will be possible to cancel it at any time so that the assistant does nothing. For those cases, you will have to use commands like: