MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle

The Google Assistant retrieves the shortcuts so you can customize your voice commands

By Brian Adam
0
6
The Google Assistant retrieves the shortcuts so you can customize your voice commands
The Google Assistant Retrieves The Shortcuts So You Can Customize

Must Read

Android

Do you know how to use Google Lens through Safari on your iPhone or iPad?

Brian Adam - 0
Google has spent years exploring photographic recognition technologies that allow its algorithm to know what appears in a photo or video, in such a...
Read more
Android

India bans 118 other Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile: they are dangerous for the country

Brian Adam - 0
After the first bans in late June that hit TikTok, WeChat and 59 other Chinese apps, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Technology has...
Read more
Android

Apple Watch 6, convinced leaker: the smartwatch will not arrive in September

Brian Adam - 0
Among the various Apple-branded innovations arriving on the market in autumn 2020 there is not only the iPhone 12 but also it Apple Watch...
Read more
Android

The Nokia 2.1 is updated to Android 10 Go Edition

Brian Adam - 0
The Nokia 2.1 arrived in Spain in 2018, specifically in the month of October. The Finnish manufacturer's Android Go phone landed with modest specs...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Google Assistant retrieves the shortcuts so you can customize your voice commands

Two years ago, the Google Assistant allowed us to customize our voice commands thanks to the shortcuts, a feature that disappeared after a few months, so the only option we had until now to create our own voice commands were routines.

Now by surprise, Google has begun to activate in the settings of the Assistant the Shortcuts with a new interface and much more complete than the version of two years ago.

The new shortcuts

Direct Access Assistant

The Google Assistant will allow us again customize our voice commands creating shortcuts to access our favorite activities in a faster and easier way, with a command that is more natural for us.

The relaunched and renewed section Shortcuts will show us the most popular shortcuts ready to add to our one-touch Assistant. In addition, it allows us to explore the shortcuts of our applications that we can customize.

Direct Access Assistant

The shortcuts allow us to shorten the voice commands, so that when we say “Hey Google, new tweet”, the Assistant knows that what we want is to create a new tweet, or if we say “Ok Google, share location” what we want to do is to share our activate location on Google Maps.

In the tab “Our shortcuts” we will see all our custom commands, with the option to edit them to run with another phrase or through another application, or to delete it.

The new shortcuts are expected to reach users in the coming weeks. Google has not officially announced this feature yet, so it could still be in its testing phase.

Related Articles

Android

Do you know how to use Google Lens through Safari on your iPhone or iPad?

Brian Adam - 0
Google has spent years exploring photographic recognition technologies that allow its algorithm to know what appears in a photo or video, in such a...
Read more
Android

India bans 118 other Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile: they are dangerous for the country

Brian Adam - 0
After the first bans in late June that hit TikTok, WeChat and 59 other Chinese apps, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Technology has...
Read more
Android

Apple Watch 6, convinced leaker: the smartwatch will not arrive in September

Brian Adam - 0
Among the various Apple-branded innovations arriving on the market in autumn 2020 there is not only the iPhone 12 but also it Apple Watch...
Read more
Android

The Nokia 2.1 is updated to Android 10 Go Edition

Brian Adam - 0
The Nokia 2.1 arrived in Spain in 2018, specifically in the month of October. The Finnish manufacturer's Android Go phone landed with modest specs...
Read more
Latest news

11th Gen Intel Core: CPU improves with Tiger Lake, but it’s the debut of Intel Xe GPUs that poses a generational shift

Brian Adam - 0
We finally have with us the new Intel microarchitecture. Is called Tiger lake, and will be the absolute protagonist in the also renewed processors...
Read more
iphone

On Twitter check the possible presentation date of the iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
Apple could present the new iPhone 12 on September 28th. The indications come directly from Twitter where, as noted by some users, the Bitten...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©