The Google Assistant retrieves the shortcuts so you can customize your voice commands

Two years ago, the Google Assistant allowed us to customize our voice commands thanks to the shortcuts, a feature that disappeared after a few months, so the only option we had until now to create our own voice commands were routines.

Now by surprise, Google has begun to activate in the settings of the Assistant the Shortcuts with a new interface and much more complete than the version of two years ago.

The new shortcuts

The Google Assistant will allow us again customize our voice commands creating shortcuts to access our favorite activities in a faster and easier way, with a command that is more natural for us.

The relaunched and renewed section Shortcuts will show us the most popular shortcuts ready to add to our one-touch Assistant. In addition, it allows us to explore the shortcuts of our applications that we can customize.

The shortcuts allow us to shorten the voice commands, so that when we say “Hey Google, new tweet”, the Assistant knows that what we want is to create a new tweet, or if we say “Ok Google, share location” what we want to do is to share our activate location on Google Maps.

In the tab “Our shortcuts” we will see all our custom commands, with the option to edit them to run with another phrase or through another application, or to delete it.

The new shortcuts are expected to reach users in the coming weeks. Google has not officially announced this feature yet, so it could still be in its testing phase.