The Google Assistant will add a guest mode that will not save searches in the account

By Brian Adam
The Google Assistant will add a guest mode that will not save searches to the account

The Google application on Android phones can be used with or without an account, but on smart devices like Google Home there are not so many options and conversations always arrive and are saved on Google’s servers. In order to solve it, Google will add a guest mode to its Assistant in the coming weeks.

This way, after activating guest mode, interactions with the Assistant will not be logged into the Google account, in exchange for obtaining generic and non-personalized results according to the profile that Google has of you.

Guest mode for the Google Assistant

home

In a blog post highlighting various security measures taken by the company, Google has taken the opportunity to announce a change that is yet to come: the guest mode for Google Assistant.

It will arrive “in the next few weeks”, although Google has told us how it will work: with a voice command, you can activate the guest mode and, from that moment, the queries you make with the Google Assistant will not be saved in the account , being something like the equivalent of incognito mode, but for the Assistant.

In return, the responses you get from the Google Assistant will not be personalized to your profile, but they will be more generic. To deactivate this mode you will only need to use another voice command to return to the normal Assistant mode. Google has indicated that it will reach “home devices”, so it seems that it will be a novelty designed for devices such as Google Home. On mobile it is possible to do the same using the mode Use without any account.

Via | XDA

