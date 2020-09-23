The Google Assistant will allow you to create your daily work routine

Due to the current pandemic, teleworking has become the new normal for many workers, who have changed the office for Work from home, and in order not to lose our productivity the Google Assistant launch a new one daily work routine.

It is a feature that allows us quickly set up our working hours, creating reminders for breaks, having coffee, drinking water, stretching or taking a walk around the house.

This is the daily work routine

Starting this week, along with the existing Google Assistant routines, a new section will arrive that will allow us to program our workday so that we don’t lose track of time working without moving.

In Workday o Working hours, we can tell the Assistant the days of the week that we are going to work, and then set actions and reminders for different times. For example, as soon as the day begins, she brings us up to date on our events and reminders, the lunch break and different reminders to perform different stretches and exercises while we telework.

Google reminds us that if we have a smart speaker at home we can be more products at home if we use its voice commands to create or consult events (“Hey Google, create an event”) or reminders (“Hey Google, create a reminder”) .

