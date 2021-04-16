The Google assistant will be able to fill in the payment information on your next purchase

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Online purchases have soared over the last year (due to the pandemic) that many users choose to let Chrome be the one to store all that bank card information so that when making any payment, Let us have at hand that numbering, expiration date and CVV (or CVC) that they ask us to complete the process. This system that Google has is, on paper, very secure and the autofill does not occur when we tell it to use that information stored in our account, but rather requires a biometric verification through either a fingerprint or a scan of the face in the case of mobile phones, either a small passkey that corresponds to that CVV of the card. Forget giving your data What Google is implementing from all that structure created around Chrome goes a step further and, thanks to its Duplex AI technology, it will be able to provide that information in all those places that we can access Through, for example, Google Maps, making reservations or any other service. That is, if the place verifies that we have closed a dinner reservation through the maps app, it will be able to know who we are and when the account is generated, automate the payment with the bank details stored in Chrome. Said like this, it seems a bit of a mess, but put into practice it will save us many steps because, since the place can easily get to know us every time we return, they know that we have a reliable payment method linked to the services offered by Google. The same would happen in the case of a take-out order, or a reservation and subsequent purchase in a store of any kind: when we arrive, we simply have to pick up the order and leave, because the payment will have been completed thanks to the artificial intelligence of the from Mountain View. The information that you will use will not only be the payment information, but also the data that usually accompany these orders, such as the name, surname, physical address, telephone, etc. In addition to these improvements, the long-awaited routines also reach the assistant, to mark groups of predetermined actions based on the time of day or whether we are at home or not. Finally, iPhone users will also be able to locate their devices through Google Homes, which will be able to send the order to issue an order through their apps installed on iOS.