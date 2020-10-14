Tech NewsApps

The Google Assistant will let you choose your favorite podcast service

By Brian Adam
0
1
Currently the Google Assistant It allows us to choose with which provider we want to listen to music, with services such as YouTube Music, Spotify or Deezer, but to listen to podcast this does not happen. Just play Google Podcasts but this is going to change very soon.

The new version of the Google Assistant advances us we can select another podcast provider. It seems that Google will finally integrate with more third-party services so that we can choose our favorite podcasting application.

Your podcast service

Podcasts Assistant

He Google Assistant has started to activate the new section in the service settings Podcasts. There currently only two options appear: Google Podcasts and “No default provider”.

It still does not allow to select another provider, but it is expected that in the next few days Google will officially announce this novelty along with the first compatible services. It would not make much sense to dedicate a section in the settings to podcasts and not allow changing the provider.

The Google Assistant settings report that podcast playback works on any device: on mobiles, tablets, chromebooks, Android TVs, speakers, and smart displays.

Via | 9to5Google | Android Police

