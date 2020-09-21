The Google camera in Samsung Galaxy, this Gcam works on Exynos mobiles

Do you have a Samsung mobile with an Exynos processor and would you like to try a Google camera that works on your device? Zgcam is a project that brings the Gcam to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, S20, Galaxy A and other Samsung phones: the app works in most sections and has a constant development.

The Google camera is one of those apps that is worth having installed even though it is officially only compatible with Pixels. The adaptation created by a multitude of developers has brought the enormous processing potential to countless Android phones. Sometimes working almost identically to the original app and others with adaptation problems due to the processors, as with the Samsung Exynos: this SoC makes it very difficult to adapt the Gcam. Although not impossible, we have verified it.

Zgcam Exynos, a fairly functional adaptation

Samsung’s own SoC poses a notable difficulty in adapting Google’s camera because that software not developed to be compatible with the requirements of the processor. In general, the developers have achieved very good ‘ports’ on most of Snapdragon, especially for those processors that also mount the Google Pixel.

In reference to the subject at hand, the Gcam for mobiles with Samsung Exynos, this has a development that offers versions suitable for a good number of mobiles. They usually work without too much fuss with the main rear camera, too allows activation of secondary cameras on some models. The Zgcam can be configured in depth, is based on the Google Camera 7.4 and has compatibility with many of the original functions of the Google Pixel, such as night mode, portrait mode or astrophotography. Although yes, it has a very important drawback: front camera cannot be activated. This is due to an incompatibility with Samsung libraries; That can be solved if the mobile in question is ‘rooted’.

Zgcam does not work with the front cameras of the Samsung Galaxy: to be compatible you have to install new libraries, an action that is only possible with ‘root’

Zgcam has a web page from which the development of the adaptation is communicated as well as the download is facilitated. It also has a Telegram group where you can check the latest versions and download the libraries to use the front camera. The latter only with ‘root’.

Under our tests, the Gcam works satisfactorily beyond the inconvenience of not being able to activate the front camera: we have not seen errors in the capture, the processing is as expected, the results are good (will always depend on the hardware of the phone) and we have not encountered forced closures (with the latest version of Zgcam). Of course, it must be borne in mind that the correct operation will depend on the Samsung Galaxy model.