The Google Images tool was created after millions of people did this search

Google, initially, it did not include an image search engine: when millions of people searched for a dress worn by Jennifer Lopez during a Grammy ceremony, however, the well-known search engine also implemented this new feature.

Many, we are sure, will hardly remember the pre-Google Images era; someone was probably not even born, when Google was just a distant relative of the multiform giant we know today. Yet there was a need for a diva like JLo to move things.

The above Grammy ceremony was that of 200, the year in which our Jenny From the Block appeared at the awards ceremony wearing a supersexy green dress signed Versace immediately renamed Jungle Dress.

The dress worn by the beautiful Jennifer created a real case, to the point of even obtaining its own dedicated page on Wikipedia! Easy, at this point, to imagine how many people flocked to Google, at the time, looking for information and photos of Lopez’s incredible outfit. The top management of Google, therefore, did nothing but ride the wave: let’s remember, therefore, to thank JLo and Versace when, at search for an image, the most famous search engine in the world runs to our aid without needing too many turns of words.

Not just images, however: Google recently launched Interland, a game designed to teach children to surf online safely.