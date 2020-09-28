The Google Maps browser has a new design inspired by Android Auto

Android Auto from Google, and Carplay from Apple, are the two standards that are being imposed in the car industry and that allow us to carry our phones connected to enjoy a very similar user experience, only that adapting its interfaces in a much simpler way and focused on avoiding distractions at the wheel,

That is why we usually find larger icons, the disappearance of secondary functions that do not help to find a specific app and a greater use of voice searches to access any content: from a contact to call, to a destination on the map or a song within Spotify, YouTube Music, etc.

Google Maps transforms

That is why it has been surprising how, with Android Auto already existing, Google has decided to put the pick and shovel with its map app to bring it closer to the design of that OS for cars. But it has happened and right now, on Android, an update has begun to arrive that transforms the Google Maps navigation screen into a kind of Android Auto to use while driving with the phone connected to the car.

Googler Maps with its new Android auto look. AndroidPolice

As you can see on the screens that you have just above, all main modules have been redesigned with a cleaner look, bigger icons and accessible, and two elements at the bottom that offer route data and access to the music of the player. As if that weren’t enough, those from Mountain View have developed a home with access to the main phone apps, such as the calendar, podcasts, maps, some messaging applications, etc.

The common denominator is that design with large elements, easy to touch and that do not confuse us when we go on the road. Remember that many accidents occur every year because of handling the mobile, sometimes with fatal outcomes. So we must go to them as little as possible and, in case of having to configure any extra parameter on the route we are going through, step aside to avoid major problems.

As usual, This update has not arrived in a generalized way and at this time only Android users they have been able to enjoy it … and not in all countries. In our case, we hope it will be available throughout this week, in a spread that in the case of Google usually takes several days until it reaches all devices and territories.