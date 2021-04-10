The Google Phone ‘app’ adds a function to protect you from unknown numbers

- Advertisement -

There is no moment of greater mental fatigue than when the mobile rings and when we look at the screen we find a mondo and lirondo number, without an assigned contact name and that we do not know. What will they want to sell us now? Will it be from the doctor, the school, the car or the store where we bought that tablet a few days ago? As we do not know who will be behind and, many times, they take advantage of that anonymity to make SPAM calls, advertising calls, to sell us something or, why not, try to extract some important information from us, nothing like setting the phone to automatically record everything we say. Thing that the Google Phone application is beginning to do, in a limited way in some terminals. Record everything automatically This new function, which has been seen on a Xiaomi smartphone, is a new update to the official Google application for making phone calls and contains, for the first time, an option to activate automatic call recording that come to us from numbers that we do not have stored in the phonebook. As you can see in the two screenshots that you have just below. Although there were already clues of the arrival of this function since last January, it has not been until now that a user of a Xiaomi Mi A3 has published on their networks the evidence of the arrival of this functionality to the application, with a control that allows us to activate or deactivate it. Of course, it is important to remember that its availability will be subject to the legislation and technical capabilities of the network that we are using in each country. As a disclaimer by the manufacturer of any liability, it is possible to read a notice that tells us that “you or the other person on your call may be somewhere that requires everyone to give their consent to be recorded. Everyone will be notified in advance of that the call is being recorded. It is up to you to follow the laws on recording conversations. Recordings are stored only on your phone. ” This function comes to complete another view last year, also on some Xiaomi Android smartphones with the Google Phone application, which allowed selective recording by the user, as well as other Nokia models in the Indian market. To say that, in case of accessing the APK that contains this new function, its usefulness is not guaranteed at all because, as we pointed out, it depends on whether or not there are restrictions for these practices in our country and on certain models of Android phones.