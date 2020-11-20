Tech GiantsGoogleTech News

The Google Photos ‘widget’ arrives on your iPhone, do you know how to install it?

By Brian Adam
0
0
The Google Photos 'widget' arrives on your iPhone, do you know how to install it?
The Google Photos 'widget' Arrives On Your Iphone, Do You

Must Read

Google

The Google Photos ‘widget’ arrives on your iPhone, do you know how to install it?

Brian Adam - 0
Google has taken a liking to iOS 14 and, when barely two months have passed, its main applications have adapted all the modes and...
Read more
Apple

Emotet Trojan The world’s most dangerous malware is back 07/20/2020

Abraham - 0
The Emotet Trojan became a horror for many users in 2019 and paralyzed entire authorities in Germany. After five months of radio silence, the...
Read more
Tech News

The Gmail ‘widget’ comes to your iPhone: how to easily install it right now

Brian Adam - 0
As you know, Apple updated iOS to version 14 last September and with it the widgets landed. Those modules that we can place on...
Read more
iphone

Don’t miss out on this deluxe edition of the iPhone 12 decorated with Biden and Trump

Abraham - 0
The Russian company Caviar, specialized in making smartphones with luxurious materials, has launched a new design based on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google has taken a liking to iOS 14 and, when barely two months have passed, its main applications have adapted all the modes and customs of the new operating system. Although we must tell the Mountain View that it is very good to take advantage of this widgets, but that it would not be bad to work it a little more.

And as we told you yesterday, the widgets have also reached applications like Gmail, but the truth is that it remains to be seen that the real usefulness of this resource will help us to take it on the first page and consider it as an essential, such as one of those tools to go to when we want to do something with the email service: You cannot view received emails, but functions that force us to enter the app yes or yes.

The Google Photos widget is here

And now comes the same resource but for the photographic storage platform in the cloud that, as of next year, will no longer be free or, rather, now will not allow us to store by the face and unlimitedly all our memories in images and videos. And as in the case of Gmail, we are not very sure that it will be useful to us.

Activate the new ‘widget’ of Google Photos.

This is mainly due to the fact that heThe Mountain View have decided that this widget will only have one use: to access those memories that Google Photos brings us with ephemeris of one, two, five, ten or more years ago. It is a way of always keeping old photos in view, so it does not allow us to change it for a different theme: for example the latest uploads, or albums that we want to always have at hand, etc.

To activate the widget dYou must follow the same steps as in any other of those that we have on the iPhone installed. We go to the screen where they are all stored, we enter the edit mode, click on the “+” that you will see at the top left and go down the list of apps until we find Google Photos. When we touch on it, three possible sizes for the module will appear and, depending on how much or little space we want it to occupy, we select one by pressing the “Add widget” button.

Now We have it ready for you, well leave it in the drawer where all those widgets are, or move it to one of the home pages with application access icons. Thus, by clicking on that Google Photos module we will go directly to our photo library.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

Emotet Trojan The world’s most dangerous malware is back 07/20/2020

Abraham - 0
The Emotet Trojan became a horror for many users in 2019 and paralyzed entire authorities in Germany. After five months of radio silence, the...
Read more
Tech News

The Gmail ‘widget’ comes to your iPhone: how to easily install it right now

Brian Adam - 0
As you know, Apple updated iOS to version 14 last September and with it the widgets landed. Those modules that we can place on...
Read more
Apple

Malware Dangerous mistake: Apple waves malware through a security check – and that twice on 01.09.2020

Abraham - 0
Malware usually has a hard time on Apple's Mac computers. Now the malware Shlayer was able to smuggle its way through the Group's security...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©