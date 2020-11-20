The Google Photos ‘widget’ arrives on your iPhone, do you know how to install it?

Google has taken a liking to iOS 14 and, when barely two months have passed, its main applications have adapted all the modes and customs of the new operating system. Although we must tell the Mountain View that it is very good to take advantage of this widgets, but that it would not be bad to work it a little more.

And as we told you yesterday, the widgets have also reached applications like Gmail, but the truth is that it remains to be seen that the real usefulness of this resource will help us to take it on the first page and consider it as an essential, such as one of those tools to go to when we want to do something with the email service: You cannot view received emails, but functions that force us to enter the app yes or yes.

The Google Photos widget is here

And now comes the same resource but for the photographic storage platform in the cloud that, as of next year, will no longer be free or, rather, now will not allow us to store by the face and unlimitedly all our memories in images and videos. And as in the case of Gmail, we are not very sure that it will be useful to us.

Activate the new ‘widget’ of Google Photos.

This is mainly due to the fact that heThe Mountain View have decided that this widget will only have one use: to access those memories that Google Photos brings us with ephemeris of one, two, five, ten or more years ago. It is a way of always keeping old photos in view, so it does not allow us to change it for a different theme: for example the latest uploads, or albums that we want to always have at hand, etc.

To activate the widget dYou must follow the same steps as in any other of those that we have on the iPhone installed. We go to the screen where they are all stored, we enter the edit mode, click on the “+” that you will see at the top left and go down the list of apps until we find Google Photos. When we touch on it, three possible sizes for the module will appear and, depending on how much or little space we want it to occupy, we select one by pressing the “Add widget” button.

Now We have it ready for you, well leave it in the drawer where all those widgets are, or move it to one of the home pages with application access icons. Thus, by clicking on that Google Photos module we will go directly to our photo library.