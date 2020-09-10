MobileAndroidTech News

The Google Pixel 4a arrives in Spain: these are its price and availability

By Brian Adam
The wait to reserve a Google Pixel 4a is finally over. Google is sending an email to users who activated the notifications, indicating that the Google Pixel 4a can now be reserved in Spain.

The Pixel 4a is one of the best mid-range mobiles so far in 2020, and it arrives in our country at a price of 389 euros. We are going to tell you where can you buy it, when does it arrive and review the features of this phone.

Google Pixel 4a price and availability

Google Pixle

Google has sent an email informing about the availability of the Google Pixel 4a, scheduled for this September 10. The latest Google mobile can now be purchased, although we will have to wait a little over a month to get it in our hands.

If we buy a Google Pixel 4a, we will have to wait for the first two weeks of October to receive it. Pre-sale units are limited

When we add the Pixel to the shopping cart, it marks us that delivery is estimated for between October 7 and 13, around the month of waiting to have the Pixel 4a at home. Google has already told us that it has been “an odyssey” to bring this mobile to the market, so it is normal that the distribution is so widely spaced.

The Google Pixel 4a has the best camera in the mid-range, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and the promise of three years of updates. A more than interesting proposal that arrives in Spain for 389 euros.

Google Pixel 4a data sheet

Google Pixel 4a

SCREEN

5.81 inch OLED

FullHD + resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels
Density of 443ppp
Ratio 19.5: 9
Perforated screen
HDR
Contrast 100,000: 1
Gorilla Glass 3

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 2.2GHz
Adreno 618 GPU
Titan M security chip

VERSIONS

6GB / 128GB

SOFTWARE

Android 10

REAR CAMERA

12.2 megapixels Dual Pixel f / 1.7
Stabilization OIS and EIS
77º field of view
4K @ 30fps / HD @ 240fps video

FRONTAL CAMERA

8 megapixels f / 2.0
Fixed focus
84º field of view
FullHD video @ 30fps

BATTERY

3,140 mAh
18W USB-PD 2.0 fast charging

CONNECTIVITY

Dual 4G / eSIM
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1 + LE
NFC
GPS / GLONASS / Galileo / QZSS / BeiDou
USB type C 3.1
Headphone jack

OTHERS

Rear fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm

143 grams

PRICE

389 euros

