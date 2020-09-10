The Google Pixel 4a arrives in Spain: these are its price and availability

The wait to reserve a Google Pixel 4a is finally over. Google is sending an email to users who activated the notifications, indicating that the Google Pixel 4a can now be reserved in Spain.
The Pixel 4a is one of the best mid-range mobiles so far in 2020, and it arrives in our country at a price of 389 euros. We are going to tell you where can you buy it, when does it arrive and review the features of this phone.
Google Pixel 4a price and availability
Google has sent an email informing about the availability of the Google Pixel 4a, scheduled for this September 10. The latest Google mobile can now be purchased, although we will have to wait a little over a month to get it in our hands.
When we add the Pixel to the shopping cart, it marks us that delivery is estimated for between October 7 and 13, around the month of waiting to have the Pixel 4a at home. Google has already told us that it has been “an odyssey” to bring this mobile to the market, so it is normal that the distribution is so widely spaced.
The Google Pixel 4a has the best camera in the mid-range, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and the promise of three years of updates. A more than interesting proposal that arrives in Spain for 389 euros.
Google Pixel 4a data sheet
Google Pixel 4a
SCREEN
5.81 inch OLED
FullHD + resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels
PROCESSOR
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 2.2GHz
VERSIONS
6GB / 128GB
SOFTWARE
Android 10
REAR CAMERA
12.2 megapixels Dual Pixel f / 1.7
FRONTAL CAMERA
8 megapixels f / 2.0
BATTERY
3,140 mAh
CONNECTIVITY
Dual 4G / eSIM
OTHERS
Rear fingerprint reader
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm
143 grams
PRICE
389 euros