The Google Pixel launcher finally adds the customization of the grid

After years from the first Pixel, Google has decided to amend one of its basic customization deficiencies: be able to choose the grid or app grid. This option is already available in the Pixel 5 launcher. And it can be installed in the rest just by downloading the Apk.

The new Google phones have not only arrived with 5G under the antennas, they also have new versions of some of their apps. And with exclusive functions, as with the voice recorder or with the launcher. We have already talked about the first in a couple of articles: the new audio edition and the backup of the recordings promise a remarkable increase in versatility. And we take care of the launcher now: Google has finally corrected one of the most demanded deficiencies.

From 5×5 to 2×2, four grids to choose from

4×4 (left), 3×3 (center) and 2×2 (right) grid

Pixel Launcher is not exactly characterized by extreme customization since your options head for extreme minimalism. And that is positive, there is no doubt, although it is also true that an interface needs a series of minimal customizations. And choosing the distribution of apps on the desktop is one of those options, a possibility that is already among us: is perfect for those who need greater visibility of shortcuts.

The novelty was discovered by XDA Developers, it has also been this medium that shares the Apk with the latest Pixel Launcher. It is exclusive to the Pixel 5, but can be applied on older Google mobiles without any problem.

Once the Pixel Launcher is updated, all you have to do is hold down a free corner of the desktop to bring up the customization options. You have to choose ‘Styles and wallpapers’, then you just have to enter the new lower tab that appears available, the ‘Grid’. There are four options: 2×2, 3×3, 4×4 and 5×5. Too bad Google didn’t think about combining the rows and columns, hopefully it will include it in future updates. And yes, this change affects desktops only, not app drawer.

As we said, the launcher can be installed on previous Google Pixels the model that debuts the version, the Pixel 5. We have tested it satisfactorily on the Google Pixel 4a.

Via | XDA Developers