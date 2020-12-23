The Google Pixel widget will now show weather alerts

- Advertisement -

The application launcher of the Google Pixel has at the top of the main screen a widget fixed call ‘Take a look’, which by shows the day, the weather forecast, our calendar events, and from now on also the weather alerts.

Now as soon as you unlock the screen you will see in the widget a bad weather alert, such as alerts of danger of floods, storms, hail, etc …

This is the new weather alert of the Google Pixel

The new one weather alert is displayed on the two lines that can occupy the widget, ceasing to show during the emergency warning on the day of the week and other events.

The caveat seems to be that is persistent and will only stop showing until alert status ends declared by the meteorological agency of the state agency of each country.

Who does not want to see this type of alert on their Pixel just has to make one long press on the widget and click on preferences. There in the ‘At a glance’ settings you can disable the Weather alerts or other information that may appear on the widget, such as calendar events, birthdays, or work profile alerts.

Via | 9to5Google