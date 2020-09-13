The Google search engine is updated to avoid ‘dangerous’ suggestions

Google has decided to put the scissors in what is one of the most celebrated functions of its search engine. An auto-complete function that is able to anticipate what we are looking for and that suggests topics that it understands that interest us because of the words that we have typed. The problem comes when the algorithm, which ultimately learns from all the daily activity of billions of people around the world, is left not only with the good, but also with the bad.

To that last part, the bad part, corresponds to attitudes that have to do with problems that have erupted in recent months in a violent way in countries like the USA. Indeed, we are referring to racism and other so-called “hate speech” that rely on the speed of propagation of the internet to spread throughout the world.

Crisis detection and reliable sources

That is why from Google they have thought that one of the most used tools when searching for certain topics on the internet cannot become an accomplice of these movements. And for that reason, those in Mountain View have begun to introduce changes with the aim of ending these “dangerous” suggestions that the search engine can make.

It is, without a doubt, the most important change of all and it has to do with the results that the autocomplete of the search box returns. According to Google, we have “improved our automated systems to do not show predictions if we detect that the query may not generate unreliable content“Which, above all, will have to do with social or political issues. Precisely, in this election year in the US, those from Mountain View want to be especially cautious and that’s why will eliminate “predictions that could be interpreted as statements for or against any candidate or political party. We will also remove predictions that could be construed as a claim about participation in the election, such as statements about voting methods, requirements or the state of polling places, or the integrity or legitimacy of the electoral processes, such as the security of the election. “.

Crisis events monitored by Google, between 2016 and 2020. Google

In addition to the above, Google wants to further refine its ability to detect crises and breaking news, in such a way that it allows you to implement all kinds of measures to combat potential disinformation campaigns and, of course, unsatisfactory search results. You just have to look at this year 2020 to find a crisis everywhere, with issues like the one we talked about racism before, or the campaigns of those who do not believe that Covid-19 exists.

Another tool that will be made available to us with each search is a series of panels on the right side of the results that will show us sources of reliable information on that sensitive topic. Hence, references to government agencies and even Wikipedia will appear. As always, these changes will come progressively in the next few days.