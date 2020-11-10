The Government expects to receive the first doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 “at the beginning of the year”: what does this mean and how does it affect us

“We hope that this week or next week some more contracts can be signed. Specifically with the Pfizer company and with some other companies and the first doses, if all goes well, should arrive if all goes well early next year. If everything were very, very well, even at the end of this year, but we are going to say that at the beginning of next year. “This morning Salvador Illa, the minister of health, responded in this way to the question of when the first doses of vaccines to Spain.

Pfizer’s promising vaccine results have brought the issue back to the fore today, but What exactly does this mean? What implications does it have for each of us? Especially because, shortly after assuring that “at the beginning of January we will be able to start a vaccination phase”, Illa himself acknowledged that until May it will not be possible “to have a sufficiently relevant percentage of people vaccinated.” That is, five months after the first doses arrive in Spain.

Are the dates that the Government manages realistic?

It depends on what we mean by “starting a vaccination phase”. After all, the arrival of the first doses to Spain is simple. In fact, there are some vaccines that are being manufactured (or will be manufactured) in Spain. The problem, as usual, is more complicated. The distribution of vaccines is based on complex contracts between Spain, the EU and the different pharmaceutical companies. Some of which, like Pfizer’s, are not closed.

If we focus on this case, Spain expects to receive 20 million doses (that is, enough to vaccinate 10 million people). However, the logistics of Pfizer’s vaccine are very complicated: it needs to be stored at -70 degrees and simply we do not have enough infrastructure to conserve and handle that amount of vaccines at that temperature.

As we explained a few weeks ago, the company works to solve all these implementation problems. But, objectively speaking, if Pfizer is finally the reference vaccine the problem that is presented to the National Health System is more than important. And the worst thing is that problems of this type affect (to a greater or lesser extent) all vaccines: depending on their characteristics, they will pose important challenges that will have to be addressed in different ways.

The reasonable thing is that, today, taking into account that the European Union negotiates with seven vaccines, the countries would have developed vaccination plans for each of them. However, a good part the details of those plans depend largely on the final results and of subject like its effectiveness for majors of 65 degrees or its capacity to reduce the ‘infectivity’ of the virus. That is, we do not know who, how and when they will be immunized with the vaccine and probably (seeing the times we manage) we will not know until after the first vaccines arrive in Spain.

In that sense, as we have been commenting since the pandemic began, it is not reasonable to expect that (even if everything goes well) mass vaccinations will begin neither at the end of the year, nor in January. Most likely, logistics will not be very advanced until March, with all that that entails. Yes we can see “start a vaccination phase”, but more for a symbolic issue than for another reason.

Are the government dates realistic? The truth is that they have learned something from the recent setbacks and the announcements are now nonspecific enough that they can be fulfilled if all goes well. Of course, we must understand them in an unambitious way. That the first doses arrive will have little real relevance (although it is good news)

How important is time?

With no clear criteria on who will receive the first batches, or an already prefigured and financially gifted vaccination plan, Pfizer’s promising vaccine results have revolutionized the political scene around COVID-19. There’s no doubt. Especially since, as I write this, Europe “is negotiating with six more vaccines.” Most of which (if not all) are based on the same idea: addressing the virus through the same protein.

In other words, the good news of one or another vaccine goes beyond itself and affects all of them: support the idea that the researchers are on the right track. If it is not Pfizer, it will be AstraZeneca, Moderna or any other. Why once we have found a weak point, the question is to find the best vaccine that takes advantage of it. But find it, we’ve found it.

Therefore, we are entering a new phase of the pandemic. If we are really close to having a wide range of vaccines available, the central key in the coming months is to be prepared so that we can achieve population immunity as soon as possible. This requires enormous health, logistical, educational and social work that is still to be carried out today.. Let’s hope we are, this time, at the height of the circumstances.

Image | Jose Maria Cuadrado Jimenez