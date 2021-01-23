Latest news

The Government followed the advice of NPHET "for the most part" – the Taoiseach

By Brian Adam
The Government followed the advice of NPHET
The Government Followed The Advice Of Nphet For The Most.jpg

Brian Adam
"No one predicted" there would be 6,000 Covid-19 cases a day, as has happened recently, the Taoiseach said

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the Government has followed the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team “to a greater or lesser extent.”

He said “no one predicted” there would be 6,000 cases of Covid-19 a day, as has happened recently.

The rise in the number of cases was due to seasonal reasons and the new nature of the case, the Taoiseach said, and “socialization is undoubtedly one of the factors.”

There have been “many incidents, which have nothing to do with the hospitality sector, which have greatly helped in the spread of the virus,” he said.

The Taoiseach responded in response to a speech by TD Paul Murphy of Solidarity – Community Before Babas. Paul Murphy blamed the “failure of the public health council to follow” the cause of the “hundreds of tragic deaths.”

