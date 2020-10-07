The Government has decided that additional powers should be given to An Coimisinéir Teanga

Tuairisc.ie understands that additional powers for An Coimisinéir Teanga are among the amendments proposed by the Government to the language bill which is coming before the Dáil again tomorrow.

The Government has decided that An Coimisinéir Teanga should be given additional powers so that it can monitor any act relating to the use of Irish or its status as an official language.

Tuairisc.ie understands that this is among the amendments proposed by the Government to the language bill which is coming before the Dáil again tomorrow.

According to that amendment, the Commissioner would be allowed to comment on pieces of legislation other than the language legislation itself.

At present it has the power to do so only in the case of the Official Languages ​​Act. He can investigate a provision in another act if he receives a complaint from the public about it.

The Irish language community will certainly welcome this additional power which would mean that aspects of legislation relating to planning, broadcasting and education, for example, could be screened.

According to the Government’s reforms a deadline, 31 December 2030, pThe language bill aims for 20% of new recruits to the public service to be Irish speakers.

But under the same reforms, the Gaeltacht minister could order in 2028 that that deadline be postponed.

The bill proposes to establish an Advisory Committee which would deal with increasing the services available in Irish from the state and in accordance with the Government ‘s amendments, that committee would have to be established within six months of the enactment of the bill. It would then take two years to draw up a National Plan for the recruitment of Irish speakers in the public service.

Only after another six years, in 2028, would the Minister be allowed to decide to postpone the ‘20% ‘deadline – 31 December 2030.

What is in the new language bill and how will it affect the Irish language community?

The Government is proposing eight amendments to the bill.

Another of the amendments would allow the Minister to establish the system of standards prior to the publication of the National Plan.

The Bill states that the system of language schemes, which imposes obligations on Irish language bodies on public bodies, will be replaced by a system based on service standards.

While some of the Government’s proposals will be welcomed, it will be disappointing for An Coimisinéir Teanga, Conradh na Gaeilge and other organizations that are not The Government is proposing a strong provision that would place a statutory duty on public bodies to serve the people of the Gaeltacht in Irish.

One of the other major weaknesses of the bill was that it did not place a statutory obligation on any person or group to implement the national recruitment plan.

Once the plan had been drawn up by a new advisory committee, it would be laid before the government, laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas and published. But it was not clear that anyone had a statutory duty to implement it afterwards.

It is not clear that the Government ‘s reforms address this shortfall.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said last week that the government intends to make the language bill, which has been awaited for more than eight years, stronger before it is published.

The Taoiseach promised that the amendments would “strengthen” the bill.

It is intended that there will be a Dáil vote on the bill next week and that it will be forwarded to the Oireachtas Committee for the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht thereafter.

The bill was due to be brought before the Dáil at the beginning of the year but the general election delayed matters.

The language bill passed by the last government at the end of last year has been widely criticized. The new legislation is intended to amend the language act to increase the services available from the State in Irish and to strengthen the language rights of the Irish language community, but many doubted that the bill would succeed. .

An Coimisinéir Teanga Rónán Ó Domhnaill said at the end of last year that there was nothing in the new language legislation that would place a firm obligation on the State to serve the Gaeltacht community “in their native language”.

‘Some cow will give birth to a calf one day’ was the philosophy behind the language bill, said. President Gearóid Denvir.

The new government’s program promised to strengthen the bill.

When the bill was published, TD Catherine Connolly, who chaired the Oireachtas na Gaeilge Committee, which will soon be scrutinizing the bill, said that the legislation could not be “adopted” as it was because It was “outright pretense”.

The independent TD said that the bill was “too restrictive” and claimed that he did not recognize “little or much” the “vulnerability of the Irish language” or that there was a “language crisis” in the Gaeltacht.