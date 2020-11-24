The Government is discussing the release of austerity and hopes that the number of cases is declining again

The three leaders of the coalition parties met last night and agreed that the state was ready to release the strict unrestricted restrictions.

A Government meeting today will discuss how to ease the Level 5 restrictions that are due to expire next week.

It is expected that shops, fitness centers and hairdressers will be allowed to open initially but that restaurants and pubs where food is available will have to wait another week before they are allowed to start business again.

It is anticipated that travel and home visit restrictions will be gradually eased to allow people to spend time with their families at Christmas time.

The government meeting is taking place at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases in the state appears to be declining again.

252 cases A new version of the coronavirus was announced by the Department of Health yesterday evening and no further deaths due to the disease have been announced. This is the first time in two weeks that the number of cases has been below 300.

109 the current two-week disease rate in the State, a 40% reduction and the lowest in Europe rather than Finland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the two-week rate of disease spread was “low and rising” but that this could change very quickly if even a small increase in the rate of reproduction of the disease.

The lower the figures for the spread of the disease by the end of the week, the greater the freedom to release the Level 5 restrictions, Dr Holohan said.

He urged people to adhere to public health advice and encourage each other rather than blaming others for the spread of the disease.

In addition to today’s meeting, there will be another government meeting this week before the new arrangements to be introduced are announced on Friday.

The Northern Department of Health announced yesterday that it had confirmed 280 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest number in a single day since the first of October.

Life could be ‘back on its feet again by the middle of next year’ and another effective vaccine developed

The Covid-19 has now been infected by more than 50,000 people in the North.

2,958 Covid-19 sufferers have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 2,022 people south of the border and 936 north of it.

120,775 cases of Covid1-9 have been confirmed to date, 70,711 cases in the south and 50,064 cases in the North.

Said the Taoiseach that the Government will make a decision on Thursday or Friday on how to ease the Level 5 restrictions next week.

The restrictions on family visits have already worked and that would have to be taken into account when making a decision, he said.

“It simply came to our notice then. The Level 3 restrictions and restrictions on family visits we introduced worked and then the Level 5 restrictions worked…

“It simply came to our notice then. We definitely want to go lower. And we have another week to lower the figures further, ”said Micheál Martin.

The Taoiseach said he understood the difficulty of restricting home visits.

“The good news is that what you are doing is working. Hospitals are under control as far as ICU numbers and hospital patient numbers are concerned. We have kept our schools open, ”he said.

Martin also said that Government research had shown that meetings of people drinking alcohol were linked to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the autumn.

He was unwilling to say what that would mean for pubs and restaurants hoping to get an open permit next month.

The Taoiseach said that the head of the task force set up to deal with vaccines, Professor Brian McGrath, had informed him that the group would be producing its first report by 11 December.

Martin said it would take a “major national effort” to distribute a vaccine.