The Government is ‘relatively confident’ that in 20 days there will be 400 cases a day

Because the new form of the disease is more contagious the schools will open ‘gradually’ the next round, says Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the Government is “relatively confident” that the number of Covid-19 cases in the community in mid-February will be as low as when the schools were open in September.

Varadkar said that the Government’s objective is to start reopening the schools in about 20 days, and that students with additional educational needs will be the first to return.

It was hoped that about 400 cases a day would be announced at that time, he said.

Because the new form of the disease is more contagious, schools will open “this time” this time around, says Varadkar.

Following the reopening of the special schools, the primary schools would open and subsequently the post-primary schools would be opened for students taking examinations this year.

This would be done in consultation with trade unions, parent and student groups, the Tánaiste said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that not all schools are likely to be open before St. Patrick’s Day. He indicated that it would be almost Easter before all the students were back in school.

The Government is to keep the public health restrictions currently in place until at least 5 March and will today give its blessing to new travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, the European Union is threatening to stop exporting vaccines to countries outside the Union in the wake of the controversy over the supply of AstraZeneca. The body has been accused of failing to provide a satisfactory explanation for the fact that it will be distributing far fewer vaccines to EU member states than was planned.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca that it must comply with its vaccine supply contracts.

People who are 85 or over will be the next recipient of the vaccine and will be given the GPs at their clinics.

Once AstraZeneca has received a license, that group will be started, although supply may be delayed.