The Government launches a website to know when you will be vaccinated against COVID-19

We are about to leave behind a year 2020 in which much of the world has experienced the terrible pandemic caused by coronavirus. However, in the face of this next year, there are many hopes placed on the vaccine that for just a few hours, it is already being put to hundreds of thousands of people in our country.

During this year there have been many uncertainties that have surrounded this pandemic, but the truth is that now the great doubt of the majority of Spaniards is when they will be able to vaccinate against COVID-19. In the news we see on television, in newspapers or on the Internet we can see information of all kinds, hence there are still many questions and doubts about each of the stages of the vaccination period in our country.

Official government website on the vaccination campaign

So that everyone is duly informed, the Government of Spain has developed a website dedicated exclusively to displaying official information on vaccination against the coronavirus. As soon as we enter it, we can see the different stages in which the campaign has been organized. The Stage 0 corresponds to the development, authorization and evaluation of the vaccine, Stage 1 is where we are currently and corresponds to the first available doses, while the Stage 2 and 3 correspond to the following doses and priority groups to be vaccinated.

covid vaccine

Any additional information that is official will be shown in each of the corresponding stages. As we can see, at the current stage the available doses of the Pfizer vaccine are destined for residents and staff in senior centers, health and social health personnel (first line and others) and large non-institutionalized dependents.

During stage 2, the vaccination will target others priority groups which will surely be announced very soon, while in Stage 3 the vaccination of the rest of the groups of the Spanish population will be addressed in order of priorities.

On the website vaccinacovid.gob.es, we can also find all kinds of information regarding the Pfizer vaccine and other vaccines that will arrive in our country. Furthermore, we can efind answers to a lot of questions that the majority of Spaniards are sure about the vaccine, vaccination deadlines, possible effects, if it is necessary to get vaccinated after having passed the coronavirus or if it is possible to get it despite having received the vaccine against COVID-19, among others .