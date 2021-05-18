The coronavirus crisis has brought to the world economy a scenario in which it had never been found, and that of having been for months a total closure of its activity to avoid contagion and keep each one of us safe in our homes. With this decision, many companies and workers have been thrown into situations of unemployment, or temporary suspension of their activity, so they are waiting to pass into the hands of the State to receive a benefit. The problem with all these aids that are enacted in these times is that, in most cases, they are not granted automatically and it is necessary to get some papers that justify, for example, where we live, what is the census situation of self-employed or SMEs, etc. So any help we receive is little these days where the deadlines are going to allow us to collect an aid as soon as possible. For this and other tasks, the public administration has numerous online tools that can be accessed through digital certificates. For the registration of these credentials, the administration devised a system through which we can also do it online, verifying our identity through a video call. The Government will change the way in which it will issue electronic certificates by video call Well, after the numerous computer attacks that large companies and the public administration are receiving, the government has made a series of modifications with the aim of improving conditions and requirements Technicians to verify identity remotely and avoid impersonation attempts using technologies such as deepfakes. If we go into the matter to detail these new measures that aim to prevent identity theft. The document published today through the Official State Gazette (BOE), indicates that the identification tool “must guarantee that the process is carried out directly by the certificate applicant, and only once, in such a way as to avoid editing prerecorded video ”. In short, the audiovisual file in question can only be recorded by the company or Administration that is in charge of issuing this certificate with the aim and duty of reviewing them later. Ultimately, the tool is in charge of helping the agent who uses it, both in direct mode and in the event that a posteriori verification is carried out, consequently it is in charge of analyzing the biometric characteristics of the applicant and their correspondence with the information included in the identity document. The facial recognition system guarantees the high security of the recognition system, and having obtained a false positive rate equal to or less than 5%, a whole step to be able to make these tools help users in a short period of time.