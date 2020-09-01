The Government’s new pay scheme, which will help employers pay workers’ salaries from now until the end of next March, is in place today.

Under the previous scheme – the Temporary Subsidy Scheme – assistance was provided with the salaries of almost 370,000 workers.

However, the new scheme – the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme – has stricter rules.

Employers now need to prove that their tax affairs are in order and that their business turnover is reduced by 30% before receiving financial assistance. There was a 25% reduction under the former scheme.

The maximum amount that will be provided for each employee is € 203 per week, instead of the € 410 previously available.

Employers are worried that it will take up to six weeks before they receive support under the new scheme.