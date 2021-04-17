The Great Attractor: the superstructure where our galaxy is headed

- Advertisement -

Einstein was right in a large part of his postulates, one of the most famous of which was the Theory of Relativity. Part of this explains how gravity has to do with space and time, and in turn is responsible for the universe being in constant motion.

Thanks to this postulate – with which Einstein, with the help of Schwarzschild, theorized the existence of black holes even before their existence was suspected – we understand that the Moon revolves around the Earth because it is attracted by the gravity of is. Thus, a huge chain is made: the Earth revolves around the Sun and the Sun, in turn, around the center of the Milky Way, which is believed to have a supermassive black hole.

So, taking into account that everything in our galaxy revolves around something else, what is this structure around which everything we know revolves?

Scientists refer to it as The Wall, but it is also known as The Great Attractor, and it is one of the largest concentrations of galaxies in the universe.

We can’t see it

We know that it is massive, we understand that thanks to it we move through the universe faster than expected … but we hardly know anything about it.

The theory about its existence dates back to 1986, when a group of scientists proposed that there must be an impressive concentration of matter responsible for attracting a multitude of galaxies. This group of scientists, known as the seven samurai, gave the name to this cosmic conglomerate, but they had a hard time explaining what exactly it was about.

The Great Attractor is believed to be made up of millions of galaxies and lies between 150 and 250 million light years, very close to the plane of the Milky Way. It is precisely because of this last characteristic that we know almost nothing about it, since the gas and stellar dust of our galaxy, in the so-called “escape zone”, make it almost impossible to see further in that direction.

It is so difficult to see through the escape zone that Carlos M. Gutiérrez, a researcher at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, describes the experience as “trying to see through a thick fog”.

But will we be sucked into it?

In short, the answer is no. Although it attracts us in a very intense way, and although its mass is massive, let’s say that its “power of attraction” is not equal to the force of expansion, which causes everything to move away from everything and our universe to expand. .

So, in this regard, we could thank the expansion force, since it is stronger than gravity. However, what worries scientists in this regard is precisely that this “struggle” of powers ends up affecting the movement of the Milky Way.

And what is there beyond The Great Attractor?

As we said at the beginning of the article, everything revolves around something, and our universe is incredibly vast. In view of this, it is impossible to believe that The Great Attractor is the last in the chain of massive structures.

Although we are not certain about it, we know that this superstructure is simply part of a chain to which we all belong. In this sense, our Milky Way is not only attracted by this cosmic conglomerate, but also by what is beyond the famous Wall.

Still, we have a long way to go, so perhaps we could find out about this great cosmic element before looking beyond our horizon.

