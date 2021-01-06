“The greatest sadness”: Belinda mourns the death of Gizmo, the chihuahua who accompanied her for 13 years

- Advertisement -

On the eve of Kings Day, Belinda is suffering a great sadness, because her Chihuahua dog named Gizmo has lost his life after 13 years to accompany her. Through various stories of InstagramThe singer regretted the departure of the animal and assured that she will carry it “forever in her heart.” So he wrote:

“ The greatest sadness, I was my companion, my Gizmo, my guardian angel, 13 years together! I cannot express the pain I feel in my heart, in my chest! Never forget you. Thank you for everything you gave me! For giving me love without asking for anything in return, for being with me unconditionally by my side! I love you my baby.”

Christian Nodal’s girlfriend did not elaborate on the death of her pet, but shared several photos where the dog is even seen on the edge of a boat, of whom she wrote in a snapshot: “my baby angel forever. You gave me all the love in the world.

Belinda had always been very attached to the pet that she acquired in Hong Kong for $ 5,000 on the recommendation of one of her friends, she even took it to her concerts, events and television programs, since its tiny size makes it easy your transportation, So it was common to see the famous in the company of the animal and in creative photos on their social networks where you could see that the puppy lived surrounded by luxury and first-class accessories.

It is not the first time that the interpreter of Love at first sight She is afflicted in her social networks because of Gizmo, because five years ago she shared with her audience a very difficult moment for her due to the health of her faithful companion, who at that time would have suffered an attack.

And it is that in November 2015, Beli She could not contain her tears when she found out about the dog’s state of health, and when she visited the veterinary clinic where she was admitted, the actress was also able to verify that the animal did not present improvements after having suffered a sudden heart attack.

“Gizmo, you have to get good because everyone wants to look good. You have many people who love you and all Belifans want to see you well, please “, the famous can be heard saying with a broken voice in a clip that he posted on his account Instagram, in which he appears caressing his dear friend while he remains lying in a cage and connected to a dropper.

To thank the solidarity of her followers, who were concerned about the animal’s health, the controversial singer expressed that she doubted whether or not to upload the video in question, since she had never been so vulnerable and low in spirits before the public. :

“I did not know whether to upload this video because it is very strong and they have never seen me like this, but it is a real video of the pain I feel and the despair when I see my Gizmito like this. I know that many have felt the way I feel right now, that’s why I wanted to share it. Thank you for so many messages of love and support, I will never forget it, and whatever happens I have told you [a Gizmo] that we all love him and that we want him to get well, I hope that gives him strength to get ahead, “he wrote at the bottom.

“That’s how I fell in love with him when I saw him for the first time, it was love at first sight … My partner (…) my best friend, my little angel, my unconditional … Yesterday at dawn he had a seizure due to a blow at the heart. I felt like it was dying in my hands … from the most difficult moments of my life. Today they do some tests and they tell me how long he has left to live, ”Belinda announced on her social networks in 2015.

