The greatest search for alien life has not been successful, but there is no need to despair

Investigations on the extraterrestrial life they are a fundamental branch of astronomical research and occupy a prominent place like many other scientific studies. Recently an area of ​​over has been analyzed 10 million stars, but no “artificial” signs were recognized.

The study was carried out using one of the largest radio telescope complexes in the world, the “MWA”(Murchison Widefield Array) located in the mid-west of Australia. Thanks to its effective field of about 510 square meters, it is capable of analyzing huge portions of the sky in search of the so-called “techno-signatures”(So named the possible signs of the existence of an alien transmission).

This is what the researchers of the CSIRO andICRAR, two important Australian government bodies for scientific and radio astronomy studies: the detectors of the MWA have been positioned in the direction of Constellation of the Sails – a clearly visible asterism in the southern hemisphere – where it is estimated that there are approximately agglomerations 10 million stars and for about 17 hours data was collected, waiting for a possible “unusual” radio signal. The study was then published in the Journal of the Astronomical Society of Australia.

The research was not successful, but it is also true that this is what the researchers expected: “We have observed a large portion of the sky, but it is as if we have searched for alien life in a small pool in our backyard, while we still have to sift all the water in the oceans.”Commented the Professor Steven Tingay, of Curtin University in Perth.

“MWA is a unique telescope, with an extraordinarily wide field of view that allows us to observe millions of stars simultaneously“, he has declared Chenoa Tremblay, astronomer of the CSIRO. “While there is still a long way to go in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, telescopes like this one will continue to push the boundaries: we must keep searching“.

In this regard, the researchers are looking forward to completing the work on the largest radio telescope system in the world, the “SKA” – of which it can be said that the MWA is but a minor child. The Square Kilometer Array is an international project worth 2 billion euros that involves the combination of several structures – also arranged at a very great distance from each other – creating a radio telescope from virtual size of 1000 square meters, making it over 50 times more powerful than any other wave detector in the world. The basic idea is similar to that of the “Event Horizon Telescope” and will be able to analyze the sky infinitely faster than the Murchison Widefield, taking the stellar analysis from tens of millions to tens of billions of samples at a time.

All that remains is to wait until 2025, the year set for the conclusion of the work on the SKA; after all, even such a wait had been foreseen by scientists, who estimated to find alien life only in the next decades.