The green turn of the oil companies already has financial justification

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The CEO of BP, Bernard Looney, recently pledged to multiply by 10, by 2030, the 500 million dollars that he invests each year in low-carbon energy. Luckily for him, the green spin is built on increasingly solid financial foundations.

Until recently, oil executives used to repeat that green energy is a roadblock. Returns of less than 10% in wind and solar pale against the 20% or more traditionally achieved in long-term crude projects. Following the failure of solar in the 2000s, BP dedicated only 4% of its capital investment to low-carbon energy.

But this calculation is out of date. Bernstein confirms that the 50 largest oil and gas companies routinely generated returns above 25% in the years prior to 2008. But that has dropped to a few points in the last five years due to falling commodity prices, excess investment and the lower profitability of shale production in the US In the same period, wind and solar have yielded 3% -5%.

And oil also has a higher cost of capital. The regulated nature of electricity means that green projects only need to earn 3% -5% to generate returns, estimates Goldman Sachs. The cyclical nature of oil exploration raises its long-term cost of capital closer to 10%, according to Bernstein. Danish wind power Orsted, which returned 10.6% in 2019 and has a cost of capital of 4.5%, is trading comfortably above its book value. BP, which obtained 8.9%, does so at a discount.

Technological advances, and the rising cost of offsetting emissions, should cement this dynamic. By 2030, the cost of solar should be less than that of gas, while offshore wind should be comparable, according to calculations by the British Government. Laggards like Exxon can argue that crude prices will rebound. But Goldman believes that the cost of capital in some long-term projects is already 20%. The Looney twist may become more and more of a template.

