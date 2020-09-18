The hack to the Twitter accounts of Elon Musk and others? A kid arrested

Do you remember the hack to Twitter a few weeks ago, what has involved people such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates and many others? Well, as part of the investigation into the incident, FBI, IRS and US Secret Service arrested a boy, accused of being the main mind behind the attack.

Also according to what reported by The Verge, the one who created the hack to the profiles and the consequent publication of a scam related to Bitcoin, which raised 112,000 dollars in a few hours, is a 17 year old who lives in Tampa (Florida). The boy is already behind bars and the charges against him involve over 30 crimes, from organized fraud to identity theft, through hacking. Hillsborough County District Attorney Andrew Warren thought about describing the details of the arrest.

Warren said he could not divulge further information related to investigations, avoiding to answer questions related to the involvement of other people. In any case, an interview with the New York Times, published a few weeks ago, revealed that the people involved are young and are more than one, so there may be further developments, given that the source “guessed” the first statement.

The Verge team got hold of a press release in which it can be read that the victims of the hack were not only characters known to the general public, but even ordinary people. The name of the boy at the moment has not yet been leaked from international sources, but apparently the first call to court could already take place tomorrow morning.